The premiums of the workers are extended at Rona and Réno-Dépôt

June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020 9h28

Lia Lévesque

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The premium COVID $ 2 per hour as affect the workers of the stores Réno-Dépôt and Rona will continue ultimately to be paid during the month of July.

Lowe’s Canada has confirmed the information on Monday, to the great satisfaction of the main trade union in the sector, the Workers of the united food and commerce, affiliated to the FTQ.

The concerned employees are working in the Rona stores, Reno-Depot, Lowe’s, customer contact centres, as well as in the institutions of the supply chain of Lowe’s, said the giant to the hardware and renovation.

Lowe’s took the opportunity to remind that “hundreds of posts” were always available in its institutions, both to work part-time to full-time.

