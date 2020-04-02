The President of Brescia has threatened not to release the team on the field, if the championship continues
“Brescia” may not play in this season Series A.
The team owner Massimo Cellino said gazzetta.itthat not let the team on the field, if the season-2019/20 Serie A will be decided to finish.
“This season no longer makes sense. All stopped, no team will return to the old. The matches will have to spend without spectators, and the players will risk the health.
The resumption of the championship is just crazy. If they will force us to do it, I’m not going to put a team on the field. We will lose with the account 0:3, out of respect to the citizens of Brescia and their families, which is no more.
I’m not concerned about relegation. While we deserve to fly, and I am also to blame for this. To extend the season, we will need to change all national and international rules contracts of players, budgets, terms of payments with the banks, the transfer market, training, the beginning of a new season. Absolute chaos.
The season should finish on June 30 – the deadline for submission of club budgets and player contracts. And officials from UEFA arrogant and irresponsible. They only think about their own economic interests and tournaments. But not UEFA decides about the Series And it makes Italy. We are forced to play every two days? Or UEFA could also extend the day, increasing the day to 72 hours?”.
“Brescia” occupies the last place in the table of Serie A.
Andrew Usmonov.