The President signed the law on supply of military
President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the law “On amendments to the law of Ukraine “On State budget of Ukraine for 2020″, regarding the smooth supply of the troops,” which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on 30 March.
According to the explanatory Memorandum, the adoption of this law due to the fact that the enterprise – the winner of the procurement of services on organisation of food for the personnel of the APU refused to provide services for the organization of power in the regions of Ukraine in connection with the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19. This circumstance could lead to failure of nutrition of personnel of the Armed forces of Ukraine and other components of the security forces, in particular engaged to conduct environmental, and adversely affect the defense of the state.
The document, which was signed by the President, complements the law “On State budget of Ukraine for 2020” article 27 according to which the Ministry of defence and the Ministry of internal Affairs have the right to extend to 2020 the operation of treaties concluded in 2019, with economic entities, with the aim to prevent a disruption of supply troops.
Power personnel will be carried out within the budgetary appropriations, provided to Ministry of defense and Ministry of internal Affairs for these purposes in the respective budget programs.