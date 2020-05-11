The president Trump congratulates White and the UFC to hold UFC 249
UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18 in New York. The event has, however, been postponed, because we wanted to help slow the spread of the COVID-19.
9 may 2020 21: 59
Mark Long
Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.s. president Donald Trump congratulated the UFC for holding a gala event, on Saturday, in a context where the sport in a broad sense is on a break for nearly two months.
The recorded message Trump has been broadcasted during the preliminary fights of the gala UFC 249, shown on ESPN and held at Jacksonville, without supporters.
“I want to congratulate (the UFC president) Dana White and the UFC, said Trump. We like to see it. We believe that it is important that the sports restart.
“Put in place the social distance and the rest of what you need to do. We need sport. We want to get back to it. Congratulations to Dana White and the UFC.”
The pandemic of sars coronavirus led to the containment and has changed many aspects of daily life, for nearly eight weeks.
The giant of the mixed martial arts organizes three shows in eight days in Jacksonville.
The leaders of Florida have held that professional sports with a national audience is exempt from an order of confinement, as long as the location is closed to the public at large”.
The UFC has developed a 25-page document to deal with protocols of health and safety procedures that led Jacare Souza to test positive for the COVID-19, Friday.
His fight middleweight against Uriah Hall has been cancelled. Its two men in the corner have also been positive, said the CFU.
“The three men left the hotel, and isolate themselves for themselves, said the organization. Our medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and provide assistance for any necessary treatment.”
White has already said that Trump wanted the gala to serve as a model for the return of live sports.
White did not want to delay the fighting. He has tried to present the event on tribal land in California, and he still hopes to create a “Fight Island”.
He moved to Jacksonville for at least a week – without supporters, but with the rules of social distance.
The judges and the presenters were separated. The fighters, the coaches, the referees, the judges, the staff of the UFC and the media have had to undergo tests COVID-19 to enter at the Veterans Memorial Arena.