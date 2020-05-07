The prison for a hairdresser in Texas, who has kept his salon open in full pandemic
WASHINGTON — A hairdresser from Texas has been sentenced to seven days in jail for keeping his saloon open in violation of the rules laid down to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, a sentence, however, feel that Wednesday’s “excessive” by the authorities of the american State.
Shelley Luther, the patron of the exhibition “À la mode”, was sentenced Tuesday by a federal court in Dallas that he had ordered the April 28 to bend to the rules of containment taken by the city, the county and the State.
“It has continued its operations for seven days, and up to this hearing,” and received several clients per day, according to the judgment. It “has expressed no remorse or regret”, stressed the judge, who has also imposed a fine of $ 1,000 for each of the seven days of the offence.
His lawyer immediately announced its intention to appeal.
To feed his children
At the hearing, Ms. Luther, who was honored during protests against confinement, had explained to the judge the need to “feed his children”, reported the local media.
“If you think the law is more important than feeding children, take your decision, but I will not close down my salon”, she had said.
The attorney general of Texas, the republican Ken Paxton, has ruled Wednesday the decision “shameful and disconnected from reality” and pleaded for the release of this “mother, who has kept his salon open to put food on the family table”.
The sentence is “excessive,” she said the republican governor Greg Abbott. “During a pandemic, following the guidelines is important […], but there must be ways less repressive to reach our goal”, he estimated in a press release.
He also announced the re-opening of hairdressing salons and barbers, manicures, tanning booths, parks, pools and beaches, from Friday, a week after the lifting of restrictions on bars and restaurants in his State.
In the United States, where the novel coronavirus has been more than 72, 000 deaths, what are the governors of the 50 States which have taken measures for containment and begin to lift them, each at their own pace.