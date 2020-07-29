The prison for a porn-revenge at the end of a disastrous
The 61-year old woman from the region of Thetford Mines, with no history of judiciary, has been sentenced to serve ten months in prison for having distributed without consent of images is very intimate to Daniel, 56 years old, a man she has attended for four days.
Daniel was found dead in his garage, a hand-written letter of nine pages to the side of him.
The genesis of the drama was in the cell phone of Daniel. In his account Messenger more precisely, where other with all its exchanges with Sylvie Gosselin. Of about sometimes sweet and friendly, sometimes rough and menacing.
The man and the woman are known on the Internet in the fall of 2016. They will meet only once, but have multiple virtual communications thereafter.
After the first meeting, Daniel announces to Sylvie Gosselin that he does not wish to continue the relationship.
Ulcerated, Sylvie Gosselin threat to Daniel to transmit to one of her friends a couple of photos very explicit where we see in particular the penis of the man. Daniel is dismayed. He repeats that he will be unable to live with the shame.
The issue of suicide comes up several times in the emails. Sylvie Gosselin blows hot and cold. Sometimes, she offers to help Daniel. Subsequently, she wrote to him that on his death he was unconcerned by and she encourages him to pass the act.
After four days of discussions, Sylvie Gosselin confirms she has sent the photos. Four hours later, Daniel is no longer responding to his messages.
His farewell letter to let see all his distress. “This is Sylvie, I would have always threatened, it was the big end of the stick as I had said to him, so no escape for me.”
Later in his letter : “I loved him so much to laugh and to make people laugh, but this time, I made a serious mistake unforgivable. For me, I never would have been able to live with it.”
Porn-revenge
The crime of publishing non-consensual intimate photos has made its entry to the criminal Code only in 2015, after the suicide of two young canadians, the victims of such dissemination on the web.
The phenomenon of porn-revenge is closely associated. It describes the act of disseminating revenge, when the couple separates, the images will be saved in a context of loving relationship.
This crime is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
For the judge Hélène Bouillon of the Court of Québec, it is clear that the main motivation of the accused Sylvie Gosselin to transmit the pictures was revenge, as a response to the fact that Daniel did not wish to continue the liaison hardly begun.
Sylvie Gosselin pleaded guilty to the charge. The sentence that the court must make is not to punish the accused for the death of the victim, but the direct contribution of the accused to the death is an aggravating factor, said judge Stock.
“The situation is highly anxiety-provoking on which he (the victim) had no control did switch when he learned of the sending of intimate photos to one of her friends, considers the judge. It is the ultimate gesture of a man tired psychologically, ashamed and desperate, who saw no way out of the situation that he lived.”
The accused suffers from a bipolar affective disease for several years, as well as an adjustment disorder with mood, anxiety-depressive. These mental health issues have certainly played a role in the way to act of the accused, evaluates the judge Bouillon. But not to the point of reducing his criminal liability and reduce his sentence. “It is not a question here of a momentary loss of control, or a clumsy manipulation of the mouse of a computer. The shipment was announced for several days and the accused has taken the trouble to inform (the victim) when it was made.”
The accused was aware of the vulnerability of the victim and her suicidal thoughts and acted the same, insists the judge.
Without the personal characteristics of the accused, a sentence of imprisonment longer could have been imposed on another offender for a crime similar, with a similar level of seriousness, says the judge.
After his sentence of ten months in prison, Sylvie Gosselin will be on probation for three years. It will be prohibited to use the Internet for a period of five years.
* Not her real name. The identity of the victim is protected by a publication ban.