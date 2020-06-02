The prison for an owner of residences for the disabled
The palace of justice in La Malbaie
June 1, 2020 22h10
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Rémy Bernier had opened residences in Charlevoix to take care of persons with severe disabilities. He was sentenced Monday to a sentence of 31 months and a half in prison after he assaulted eight residents, in the suffocating with a pillow to force them to calm down.
Bernier was convicted of assault army and threats of the eight people who lived in one of his four homes. He has carried his conviction in appeal.
Rémy Bernier opened its first residence at the age of 32 years. The psychologist who examined at the request of the defense, Bernier said, “have always wanted to be number one in everything he undertook”. “To be that second, it’s like being in the shit”, he adds.
This is the hospital centre of La Malbaie, who referred to Rémy Bernier its customer base, made up of persons with intellectual deficits heavy or serious behavioural disorders.
Most often, only one employee of Bernier has been in charge of nine residents, for a period of 7 to 21 consecutive days.
In addition to its residences, Bernier operates a taxi company, a motor mechanics garage and a rental company of passenger cars and trucks. Its management must be effective, ” notes the tribunal.
A procedure of “return to calm”
Rémy Bernier establishes a procedure to follow when a beneficiary refuses to comply.
The employee of the guard of the residence called Bernier, who tries to calm down the resident on the phone. In case of failure, the owner of the residences is going to that place.
In its decision on the sentence, the judge Johanne Roy describes with precision the maneuvers of Bernier, he is going to repeat with eight residents over two years.
Bernier leads first the resident to his room, willingly or by force. Depending on the state of agitation, Bernier leads the person on the ground or on his bed and then, sitting by his side or the overlapping, it applies a pillow on the face long enough for the resident is having difficulty breathing. With an authoritative tone, the owner will ask the resident if he will now behave well. Bernier puts the pillow over the face as many times as necessary, until the recipient is completely calm.
On one occasion, a person has been severely wounded in the head, nose and one eye.
An administrative investigation took place in 2015, after an employee of the residence had assaulted a beneficiary. Other beneficiaries have denounced the assaults and the employees testified as to the actions of the accused. All of the residences of Rémy Bernier have been shut down and criminal charges have been laid.
Placed in another residence, one of the eight victims, schizophrenia and intellectual disabilities-moderate, needed 12 to 18 months to stop crying every night, anxious to return home to Rémy Bernier.
The confidence of the authorities
The Crown prosecutor Me Mélanie Dufour recommended a sentence of detention up to 48 months. She has filed Legislation to combat elder abuse, and any other person in a position of vulnerability to make her point. In the eyes of the prosecutor, Bernier has put in place a structure for the purpose of submitting and generating fear of all the victims.
Due to the good profile of the accused, without a history of justice, the lawyers of Rémy Bernier, Me Gervais Labrecque and Me Kamy Pelletier-Khamphinith, asked the judge to order a stay of sentence for three years and to impose 240 hours of community work to their client.
The judge Roy noted the passage of the multiple hosting contracts awarded to Bernier by the health authorities of Charlevoix, “in situations of exceeding of the maximum capacity, without apparent concern or verification of the organizational form of the residences”. In spite of everything, the moral culpability of the defendant is “whole and high”, considers the judge.
Yes, crimes have been committed while the beneficiaries were disorganized, agitated. “But it remains that they were committed in spite of the experience gained in a hospital setting for 15 years, and techniques that have been taught,” insists the judge Roy, recalling that Bernier brutalisait residents behind a closed door and not at the great day.
Judge Roy has imposed Rémy Bernier a sentence of 31 months and 15 days in jail.