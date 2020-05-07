The private nurseries may no longer open
Child care private non-subsidized goods have had to repay two weeks of the month of march to all the parents, without having a compensation equivalent to the repayments.
6 may 2020 16: 51
Daniela Vargas
Initiative of journalism-local, Courier Laval
Child care private non-subsidized, are likely to remain closed if the provincial government doesn’t give them more of a guarantee and financial assistance to compensate losses caused by the pandemic.
“The government wants to force us to open without a real guarantee,” says Rachelle Jabbour, director of the child care facilities in the Kingdom of the Small Hearts. We do not have the right to replace the children who do not come, but the government will not pay for the empty places.”
Keep in mind that Laval, the centres will open from Monday, 18 may not be able to accommodate 30 % of children, due to the measures announced by the public health to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
“During the quarantine, the government had promised us $ 41 per child and we expect all of this off, she says. A financial assistance of 5.95 $ per seat licence has been offered for the month of April. This money was not enough to pay the rent and other fixed costs that we had during the closure.”
The first two weeks, the children of the key personnel have been transferred to the CPE. The educators, they have been returned to the house with employment insurance.
“The lack of money during the weeks of quarantine has already led to the closure of some centers, adds the director of the centre, which is located in Laval-des-Rapides. We would like the children to be tested, the safety instructions are the most clear and economic aid to all. For the moment, it is preparing to reopen, but it will be difficult to know if we will have a grant or not.”
“We’re looking for since a long time to be subsidized at 100 % as the CPE,” says Sylvain Ruel, owner of the educational Centre Marie-Li. In this way, you will receive the money directly from the government instead that he sends to parents.”
According to the owner of the educational Centre Marie-Li, located in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, the centre has already had losses for bad debts of $70,000.
“Some parents do not pay the daycare and use the money elsewhere,” he says. One is obliged to bring these cases before the small claims Court for a return really later. This generates huge losses for a lot of childcare.”