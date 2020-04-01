The problems with asphalt in the Luhansk region will not
In the framework of the National program “Big construction” in the Luhansk region near Svatovo completed construction of a new European asphalt plant Marini Betower Eco 1500.
It will run on gas and the first in Ukraine to produce 120 tons per hour. This is a modern production asphalt complies with all European environmental requirements. According to the press service of service of highways in the Luhansk region, now comes the installation of equipment and commissioning of the plant scheduled for April. The first asphalt will be directed to the road of state importance N-26 Chuguev – Cretaceous, which connects Kharkiv and Luhansk oblast, districts of Luhansk region and ends at the border with Russia.