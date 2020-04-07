The production of protection equipment, medical started
Photo: Ted S. Warren Associated Press
For the moment, it is a question of coats protection washable for doctors, nurses or paramedics.
Québec companies have not waited for the green light from Quebec to start producing gowns medical that are missing from his nursing staff. They will, however, need the government to pass a firm order to accelerate production quickly and respond finally to the application.
At the end of a little more than two weeks of intense testing, compliance and consultation, the sectors of the textile and garment quebec were presented on Monday the principal actors of a new production line, protective equipment, medical individual.
Leader in the production of uniforms in Canada, Logistik Unicorp, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, did not even expected that the government passes a first command to move to action. “We started production today, and the first deliveries will be from next week “, said in a telephone interview with the Duty Karine Bibeau, vice-president, sales of the company, which has 1,900 employees worldwide, including 550 in Quebec, and who dresses up every year to 325 000 military personnel, factors, customs officers, corrections officers and park rangers in Canada.
For the moment, it is a question of coats protection washable for doctors, nurses or paramedics. Will be able to come then disposable gowns and other protective equipment, including the famous N95 masks. Appealing to a broad network of garment factories, Logistik Unicorp believes it can increase its weekly production to 200 000 blouses ” within two to three weeks “. “We can easily double this volume, if we so request. “
In the meantime the order
But that’s it. Despite his numerous calls to the government since a week, the quebec industry of technical textiles materials and clothing always waits for the first command which will give the project its momentum of go.
During his press briefing daily, Monday, François Legault has reported that Quebec was “6 days only” reserve of gowns for protection against the 13 days of N95 masks and 10 days of surgical masks. Saying they are in constant contact with québec companies capable of producing this equipment, the prime minister added, however, that ” it will still take some weeks before you get there “. Alain Duval said yet could not be more ready to provide Logistik Unicorp with the specialized textile that she will need. The president of Duvaltex, a company of Quebec city, which has 8 factories and 600 employees in Canada and the United States, has even started to remember the employees that it had temporarily laid off because of the pandemic of COVID-19 in order to accelerate this new production.
“I might even have to hire new employees if the demand warrants, but we will not be able to deploy all of these efforts without a purchase agreement” with the government.
Sovereignty industrial
In addition to Duvaltex, a half-dozen other important companies of the textile in quebec say they are ready today to provide the necessary materials to the network of garment factories that will oversee Logistik Unicorp. This production will cost more expensive, of course, that what we usually import from Asia, but not that much, sure one.
“Our production techniques are already very efficient, and could be even more automated,” said Alain Duval.
The promoters of the project intend to grant priority to businesses and to local needs at a time when all countries lack of protective equipment and medical, where all the shots seem to be allowed to acquire it. “This is the advantage of having quebec companies that have factories overseas rather than the reverse,” said Alain Duval, who reports that u.s. customers have already started to take an interest in his new production.
And who knows, the government may continue, once the crisis has passed, the supply with new production chains which are being put in place in Quebec. “I wish, of course. “