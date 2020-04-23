The project “HLA”: full mouth
The technology takes a lot of place in The project “HLA”, but it would lose all its meaning without the help of an excellent trio of actors.
February 5, 2020
Updated on February 17, 2020 at 13: 05

Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
CRITICAL / Portray a family tragedy in the manner of a partition of techno music… this is what is offered to us these days at the studio, Marc-gold of the Periscope with The project “HLA”, a play by Frenchman Nicolas Fretel presented by the company in the Trâlée in a staging of Guillaume Pepin. Bold? Without a doubt. Easy? Not so much. Effective? Definitely…
Note-the outset, The project HLA is not a show very long (a little over an hour and ten), but it is not light to clear.
First, because of the topics covered : the premise of the story states that it takes place one year after the murder of a man by his wife and his son. We sail in cycles of violence: physical, psychological and sexual. In trauma and relationship disorders of love-hate, too. Nothing very jojo, here.
Then by the staging signed by Guillaume Pepin, who plays often — but not always — the card techno suggested by the form of the text : the neon-to-ton, strobing effects, hacks, sound, music loud, in decibels, of the segments choreographed video projections syncopated…
“The project HLA” at Periscope
The Sun, Erick Labbé
On the form as the substance, we take full mouth with The proposed HLA. Away from compromise, in fact, only a show more impactful.
Techno to the human
So here we are in front of a dysfunctional family at best, who has seen a repeat of the abuses of the previous generation. But nothing is linear in the narrative signed by Nicolas Fretel, who wrote his text in the manner of a piece of electronic music, with what it implies repetition and accumulation. While mother and son numb their pain as they can, and oscillate between mutual support and confrontation, a scene that loops back like a refrain, that of the supper where all went wrong. First shown in bits distorsionnées on the screens, it would specify at each repetition, as the room turns quietly from the techno to the human.
Nancy Bernier and Vincent Nolin-Bouchard in The project “HLA”
The Sun, Erick Labbé
Several replicas or even stretches of dialogue in the poetic and haunting, doubles in The draft HLA, and not only when the character of the son plays with his sampler to show off. We sometimes lose tips when machines are involved. You will have the opportunity to redeem themselves, with each loop bringing a lot of nuances in a situation anything but simple.
If the technology takes a lot of space in The project in HLA, it would lose all its meaning without the help of an excellent trio of actors called upon to turn in small (but significant) doses depending on the point of view put forward in such or such a “verse” of the partition. From the flamboyant to the very fragile, Vincent Nolin-Bouchard shines in the role of the son. Nancy Bernier embodies so well the dilemma of the “love, fear, and shame” which comes up often in the speech of the mother. In a wonderful against-employment (far from the youth theatre du Gros Mécano, of which he is artistic director), Carol Cassistat captive while camping a character they would have wanted to hate, but which is not devoid of humanity.
Vincent Nolin-Bouchard in The project “HLA”
The Sun, Erick Labbé
The play, “the project HLA” is presented to the Periscope until 22 February.