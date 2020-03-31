The promoter of the Mustache told, when will the battle with Cooroy

| March 31, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Промоутер Усика рассказал, когда состоится бой с Чисорой

Fight Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora was postponed.

Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk in the next match will meet with Briton Derek Cooroy. The fight was to be held in London on 23 may.

However, due to the pandemic coronavirus British control Commission Boxing banned any fighting in the country until the end of may. Therefore, the fight is expected, moved.

According to the ironic twist of the Ukrainian Alexander Kraska, pre-fight Cooroy will take place in July, but everything will depend on the situation with coronavirus. It is reported by the K2 Promotions on the pages in Instagram.

Earlier it was reported that Eddie Hearn will announce a new date for the battle of the Mustache.

