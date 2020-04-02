The pros and cons of eating chilli
This burning product that gives our body various benefits, but it also has side effects. It is important to have full information.
Anesthesia. Part of chili pepper include capsaicin, the main bioactive biological component that is associated with pain receptors. One study showed that 3 g of chilli daily improves symptoms of heartburn, people with acid reflux.
Weight loss. Some studies suggest that capsaicin can reduce appetite and accelerate fat burning. Therefore, it is effective for weight loss.
Burning sensation. Now let’s talk about the cons. Large quantities of chilli causing severe pain, inflammation, swelling and redness.
Abdominal pain and diarrhea. Some people use Chile causes abdominal pain, burning sensation in intestines, cramps and painful diarrhea.
The risk of cancer. A number of studies have shown that chili peppers can reduce the risk of cancer, others came to the opposite conclusion. The consumption of peppers is associated with increased risk of cancer, especially bladder and stomach. In India Chile is also considered a risk factor for malignant neoplasms of the oral cavity and throat, writes The Health Site.