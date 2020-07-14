The Protector of citizens favorable to the mask-wearing compulsory
July 14, 2020
After receiving a large number of queries regarding the compulsory wearing of masks in public places closed, the Protector of citizens was publicly announced Tuesday afternoon that he considered “this decision,” reasonable “.
In response to citizens ” anti-mask “, the québec ombudsman has expressed its agreement as regards the recent decision by the Quebec government to make compulsory the wearing of the mask from the July 18, next.
The Protector of citizens was said to ” [encourage] the port of the mask in enclosed public places since this measure is intended to better protect the health and safety of citizens in times of a health crisis “.
In its press release, the québec ombudsman also reminds the public that children under twelve years of age, people with chronic diseases or those who are not able to put on or remove the mask ” are not covered by the obligation to wear the covers-face “.
The public Protector of Quebec is an ” ombudsman impartial and independent “. Its mission is ” to prevent and correct the non-compliance of rights, abuse, neglect, inaction, or mistakes made in relation to the individual in contact with a department or agency of the government of Québec or the establishment of a network of health and social services “.