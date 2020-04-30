The psychosocial impacts of the pandemic in Quebec under the magnifying glass of researchers
The research project will focus specifically on the adaptation of individuals and families, particularly those in situations of vulnerability, and that of the actors and structures of the health environment and services, among others.
30 April 2020 11: 12 am
Updated at 15h03
Share
The psychosocial impacts of the pandemic in Quebec under the magnifying glass of researchers
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
Share
Teams of researchers from the CIUSSS of the Capital-National study of the psychological impact and social costs of the pandemic COVID-19 on the population of the region.
“Everywhere in the world, the crisis in current health requires a social reorganization important and unrivaled, and the magnitude of the current mobilization leads us to the question on the adaptation issues that this health crisis requires that we make today, and that we will have in the future. In us, there is an urgent need to better understand the psychosocial effects of the crisis and the coping strategies implemented in Québec in order to be better prepared for potential public health crises,” explains a press release Yves De Koninck, director of research at the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale and professor at the Faculty of medicine of Laval University.
The research project will focus specifically on the adaptation of individuals and families, particularly those in situations of vulnerability, and that of the actors and structures of the health environment and services, among others.
While aimed at the entire population of the territory of CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region, the researchers hope to reach a large number of participants from the populations are generally vulnerable, or are considered vulnerable in the context of the health crisis (seniors, people with disabilities, chronic illnesses or mental health problems, young people and vulnerable families, people from cultural minorities, etc) particular attention will also be paid to the persons from rural areas.
“The study of these groups will not only have to adapt the study data according to the identified needs of those, but also according to the different phases foreseen in the evolution of the health crisis today. These phases include the phase of impact, i.e. the one in which we currently find ourselves, the phase of the turning point, the one corresponding to the time when the crisis will be contained due to restrictions put in place, the phase immediately after the crisis, when the relief measures of restriction, and finally the recovery phase, in the course of the months and years that will follow the “return to normal”,” details in the press release.
Four research centres of the CIUSSS will participate in the project, the CERVO, the Center of academic research on young people and families (CRUJeF), the Centre for interdisciplinary research in rehabilitation and social integration (CIRRIS) and the Centre for health research sustainable (VITAM).