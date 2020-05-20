The public health agency of Canada is now recommending that the wearing of the mask [VIDEO]
The administrative head of the public health Agency of Canada, Theresa Tam at a press conference in Ottawa, Wednesday
May 20, 2020 14h16
Updated at 17h06
The public health agency of Canada is now recommending that the wearing of the mask [VIDEO]
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — It was “suggested”, is now “recommended”. The doctors hygienists the country agreed Wednesday to recommend the wearing of the mask non-medical to all Canadians.
“If two people are wearing the mask, I protect you and you to me to protect”, has summed up simply Theresa Tam, the director-in-chief of the public health Agency of Canada.
Dr. Tam stated that the health authorities in each region must assess the risk to their homes – some parts of the country having had no cases of contagion community – and decide what to make of this recommendation.
This is the time that it took, in Canada, to get there, Dr. Tam has offered a few justifications. She pointed out that the scientific information has evolved. And then, it noted that the epidemic has slowed with the measures imposed as the detachment physical, the washing of the hands and, especially, the quarantine and the reduction of trips. Finally, she said that it is necessary to focus on the “here and now”.
“It may be that for all future outbreaks of respiratory diseases infectious, this (wearing a mask) will become the norm,” she concluded.
Searching for probably to give an example, the prime minister Justin Trudeau announced that he would wear the mask in all its displacements in the buildings of parliament.
“When I walk in the hallways or when I go to my seat in the Room, I will wear a mask. Arrived at my seat, because I’ll have two metres of distance with my colleagues, I will be able to remove it. (…) When I leave, I’m going to put my mask on. That is the choice that I make when I am traveling because it is possible that I pass within two metres of someone else. (…) I encourage Canadians to reflect on how they can protect themselves and others, following the recommendations of public health”, offered Mr. Trudeau, during his press briefing daily.
Federal health officials provide COVID-19 update – May 20, 2020
CPAC
Le Soleil