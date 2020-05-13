The public Health “not against” a solitary confinement of 14 days of visitors in the region

| May 13, 2020 | News | No Comments

The mayor of Saguenay Josée Néron recommends that the owners of cottage or secondary residence of voluntary isolation for 14 days upon their arrival in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

May 12, 2020 20h42

Myriam Gauthier

The Daily

The mayor of Saguenay Josée Néron is recommended that visitors who have a property in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean to be isolated for 14 days upon their arrival in the region, a suggestion to which the national director of public health Horacio Arruda has not opposed.

Josée Néron has clarified his thinking on Tuesday in the morning, on the sidelines of a press conference, after saying Monday in an interview with Radio-Canada that it is recommended to visitors of Montreal, isolate themselves voluntarily to their arrival in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

“The people who are going to want – it is what it is coming to the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean are more people who have properties here. There are still a few. So, my suggestion was simply in this sense, I assure you “, she said, referring to owners of cottages, or has a secondary residence.

She has indicated that her recommendation regarding the current circumstances in referring to the situation in some areas ” hottest “, where the outbreak of COVID-19 remains a concern, without, however, Tuesday, name precisely the region of Montreal.

“I don’t tell people outside the region don’t come visit us,” she insisted. The mayor of Saguenay explained that a period of voluntary isolation of 14 days would allow visitors to reassure the population, and their neighborhood in particular, by demonstrating that they ” take note of their civil responsibilities “.

The roadblocks, controlling access to the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean have been raised on Monday.

“I can’t be against “

Questioned in press conference national, Tuesday, on the recommendation of the mayor of Saguenay, and on the intention of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine to ask for a quarantine of visitors, the national director of public health Horacio Arruda has not makrooh these requests.

“Me, I can not be compared, in terms of public health, it is clear “, he said, highlighting the particular situation of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. Dr. Arruda recalled that despite the déconfinement of some regions and the lifting of the police control, the movements between regions were justified ” when it is fairly essential “.

In the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, mayor Jonathan Lapierre announced last week the intention of his community of imposing a quarantine of 14 days for visitors on the archipelago from the déconfinement planned for 18th may.

“It is a matter of social climate, too, has expressed the national director of public health. That people recommend, it may be a possibility. But I also think, we want to rely on the judgment of the people, that is to say that if you want to go to your cottage in the north, make sure to not expose the local population. “

He recalled that if the “inappropriate behaviour” caused outbreaks ” imported by the Montreal, Québec will adopt the necessary measures to remedy the situation.

A personal recommendation

Josée Néron stated that he wanted to bring back the concerns that have been forwarded, but that his recommendation remains ” very personal “.

It differentiates this recommendation to the mandate it had been given, on 4 may, by the municipal council of Saguenay, in order to convey the concerns of the citizens to the authorities for the lifting of roadblocks.

Le Soleil

