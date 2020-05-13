The public Health “not against” a solitary confinement of 14 days of visitors in the region
The mayor of Saguenay Josée Néron recommends that the owners of cottage or secondary residence of voluntary isolation for 14 days upon their arrival in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.
Share
May 12, 2020 20h42
Share
The public Health “not against” a solitary confinement of 14 days of visitors in the region
Myriam Gauthier
The Daily
The mayor of Saguenay Josée Néron is recommended that visitors who have a property in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean to be isolated for 14 days upon their arrival in the region, a suggestion to which the national director of public health Horacio Arruda has not opposed.
Josée Néron has clarified his thinking on Tuesday in the morning, on the sidelines of a press conference, after saying Monday in an interview with Radio-Canada that it is recommended to visitors of Montreal, isolate themselves voluntarily to their arrival in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.
“The people who are going to want – it is what it is coming to the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean are more people who have properties here. There are still a few. So, my suggestion was simply in this sense, I assure you “, she said, referring to owners of cottages, or has a secondary residence.
She has indicated that her recommendation regarding the current circumstances in referring to the situation in some areas ” hottest “, where the outbreak of COVID-19 remains a concern, without, however, Tuesday, name precisely the region of Montreal.
“I don’t tell people outside the region don’t come visit us,” she insisted. The mayor of Saguenay explained that a period of voluntary isolation of 14 days would allow visitors to reassure the population, and their neighborhood in particular, by demonstrating that they ” take note of their civil responsibilities “.