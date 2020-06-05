The public swimming pools of Pierrefonds-Roxboro will be closed this summer
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
Last Saturday, in agreement with the public Health, Québec has authorized the opening of public swimming pools, provided that the distance and physical measures of hygiene can be adhered to.
The residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, which had a refreshing dip in the swimming pools of their district this summer will have to find other solutions, because they will be closed. The district made the announcement Thursday, citing the high costs that result from health concerns. Administration Plant ensures, however, that the swimming pools located in the districts headed by elected members of projet Montréal will be open for the summer season.
Ensure access to swimming pools for bathers would climb more than 50 % of the budgets allocated to this activity, have supported the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, which has a public swimming pool, Valleycrest, and non-profit organizations that manage pools Briarwood, PPK and Thorndale.
The safety instructions impose severe constraints on the management of staff and facilities to ensure the safety of users, they argued Thursday. Because of the standards imposed by public Health, it would have been necessary to require bathers to make reservations for a soaking time of 30 minutes, in addition to imposing one of the defined areas so as to comply with the detachment physics. The courses or activities have been banned and the use of sanitary blocks would have been limited.
“The safety of our citizens has always been our main priority. We would have all liked to be able to hold a regular season, but after discussions and consultations, we took a joint decision not to re-open our swimming pools civic and community, ” said mayor Jim Beis, of the Whole Montreal, by way of a press release. “Unfortunately, it is often the most difficult decisions that are best for the well-being of all. “
Other montréal boroughs could follow suit in Pierrefonds-Roxboro ? The office of the mayor Plant, it is argued that all the boroughs whose councils are held by projet Montréal would open on their pools this summer. “For our administration, the opening of swimming pools is essential, especially then, that we should live other episodes of extreme heat during the summer and we want to ensure the security of the whole population, including children. All the boroughs of our directors intend to reopen their pools, ” said Laurence Houde-Roy, press attaché to the executive committee.
Recall that the boroughs of Ville-Marie, South-West, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, Plateau-Mont-Royal l’île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève Lachine, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Outremont are headed by the mayors of projet Montréal.
The capacity of the pools will be limited, but the details of the modalities of operation will be unveiled at a later date.