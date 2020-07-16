The quarantine of Bolsonaro extends
Confined within the palace of Alvorada, where he has been working for a week its functions through video conferencing, according to the medical recommendations, Jair Bolsonaro has said that he had no symptoms, and the treatment with hydroxychloroquine was working.
Share
July 15, 2020 20h19
Updated at 23: 00
Share
The quarantine of Bolsonaro extends
Agence France-Presse
BRASILIA — brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro announced on Wednesday to have a second test that confirmed contamination of the system by the coronavirus and has reiterated its confidence in the treatment controversial to hydroxychloroquine.
“I’m fine, thank God”, said the head of the State over the age of 65 years in a video broadcast live on its account Facebook from the gardens of his official residence, in Brasilia. “I did a test yesterday in the morning and in the evening, the result showed that I was still positive for the coronavirus”.
Confined within the palace of Alvorada, where he has been working for a week its functions through video conferencing, according to the medical recommendations, Jair Bolsonaro has said that he had no symptoms, and the treatment with hydroxychloroquine was working.
“I don’t recommend anything, I recommend you go and see your doctor and talk to him. In my case, a military doctor has recommended hydroxychloroquine, and it worked”, he added, reaffirming its unshakable faith in this drug whose effectiveness has not been formally proven.
In a separate paper, the secretariat brazilian national Communication reported that the head of State would remain in the palace of Alvorada, where he continued to receive aid from the medical team of the presidency.
Fierce critic so far of the containment and that has minimized these last four months the severity of the pandemic, which undermines his country, Jair Bolsonaro had expressed on Monday his impatience to regain his freedom of movement.
The president had told CNN Brasil, and that he had to undergo a new PCR test on Tuesday. “I will await the result with anxiety because I don’t support this routine, to stay at home, it is horrible,” he said to the chain on the phone.
On Tuesday, “if all goes well, I go back to work. Of course, in the opposite case, I will wait a few more days,” said Mr Bolsonaro.
The president explained on Wednesday, that same string does not have symptoms of the COVID-19 from the 6th of July.
Brazil is behind the United States, the world’s second largest in terms of number of cases of contamination (nearly two million) and deaths (some 75,000) related to the COVID-19.