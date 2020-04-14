The Quebec called not to lower the guard
Laurie Robichaud, an emergency physician at jewish general Hospital, Montreal, treats patients with the COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Quebec.
Four weeks to fight the invisible enemy. In attempting to outwit death in a mixture of hope, fatigue, and dread. Rubbing to the unknown, which we didn’t even know the existence, there are hardly four months. While Quebec seems to touch the peak of contagion, occupational health network are launching a vibrant cry of the heart to urge Quebecers to not give up and to continue the fight by staying at home.
“We are ready, we are there, assures Laurie Robichaud, an emergency physician at jewish general Hospital, Montreal, which treats patients with the COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Quebec. Yes, I think Quebecers understand the danger to which one is exposed. But it is necessary that they continue to help us. “
Marie-Eve*, mental health nurse, had to resign themselves to be separated from her children during the duration of the pandemic. “Stay in you. For all the little Theo* and small Maéva* who are away from their mom “, she says with emotion. Fragile lungs, the little Theo, age 5, is hospitalized almost every year. “His immune system works a bit inconsistent,” says his mom. To protect it, Marie-Ève sent the young boy to live with his sister of 11 years with their dad.
“To say that I miss is within reality. I physically hurt from their absence, evidenced by Marie-Eve. I’ve never made greatest sacrifice of my whole life. “
“And don’t know how long they will be away from me like that…” A tear of the physical links, which has left a ” black hole sneaking up to my heart “, adds Marie-Ève. “But I chose my profession in knowledge of the facts. “
Solidarity and vocation
Aude* volunteered from the first day to work in a unit of COVID-19. “This is the vocation which comes to a stroke, explains a nurse who works for a private agency. I said : go, I want to go, I’m ready. “
Since then, the days go by and fatigue sets in. But the motivation hasn’t diminished. Twelve hours per day, Aude, heals, reassures and takes care of his patients infected with the coronavirus. “Working in intensive care, it is this feelingof giving of yourself. “
With, always, in the background, this solidarity, which nourishes and unites in time of crisis. “There has always been lots of assistance to the intensive care unit. But now even more. It monitors all the time, the nurses, the clerks, the doctors, to ensure that nothing was forgotten and that it is well protected before entering a room. “
In parallel with this passion to help, there is also this understanding, intense, the danger of this, right here, and which cannot do otherwise than unite. “We live the same emotions. We speak the same language, ” illustrates Aude.
“[It] is on the teeth “, leaving his hand to fall Marie-Ève. “We did a little toughs and we are trying that it doesn’t seem like too much, but you die a little inside every time someone coughs. “
The fear is well on its way, sneakily. “But this is not a blue fear that paralyzes. It is more of an anxiety, ” says Laurie. A vertigo in the face of this man, who kills, and who sometimes undermine the health workers at the point of cracking some.
“It would be the taste of the shake in our arms, but we can’t. Then there are elbow strikes or kicks, it is a running gag in the emergency, ” says Laurie.
Human warmth
Since a few weeks, the warmth radiates through the walls of the hospitals. “We feel the solidarity of the population,” continued the physician. It seems that this is the first time that people really understand what it’s like to live and that they recognize the danger of working in the emergency department. “
In a sign of gratitude, the citizens come to the hospital to leave the pizza, or coffee, or even protein bar the medical staff. “It saved my life in the last few weeks, protein bars, points out Laurie. It gives me the little boost to be able to continue. “
Coming home from work one evening, She found on her door a word of encouragement left by her neighbors. “I feel it, the recognition “, breath does it. “Continue to send us messages of support, it affects us and it helps us, she says, by reaching out to the population. But don’t forget also to take action. Respect the containment. “
For several weeks yet, the unknown will be behind the door when Laurie, Marie-Eve and Aude are present at the hospital. “It is as if we pushed the door to go to an audition, you never know what will happen behind,” illustrates Aude. Day by day, sometimes even hour to hour, the protocols change, the equipment available will fluctuate and the stocks of drugs vary. “Every day there is something new to which we must adapt,” confirms Laurie.
So the challenge is there, the desire to assist, and courage also. “It will just get better and better “, adds Aude.
* The names of these persons have been changed to protect confidentiality.