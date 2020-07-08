The Québec deplores 13 new deaths of the COVID-19
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
Share
8 July 2020 11: 25 am
Share
The Québec deplores 13 new deaths of the COVID-19
The canadian Press
The pandemic has made 13 new deaths in Quebec, a-t-on announced on Wednesday.
The balance sheet was 5603 dead. Seven of the 13 deaths occurred before the 30 June.
There were 82 new hiv infections, for a total of 56 079 case.
The number of hospitalizations had slipped out of 16, at 331. One more person was in the intensive care 27.
There were 23 infections in the region of Montreal in relation to Monday, for a total of 27 461. There were 5848 case in the region of Laval, an increase of only three, and 8005 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The government of Canada warns that people who were aboard some of the planes have recently carried out both domestic and international flights may have been exposed to the COVID-19. Information to this effect have been collected from reports received from the provincial and territorial health authorities and public web sites.
A conservator is deemed to Montreal, Jérôme Ferrer, decided to act well before the port of the cover face is mandatory in all enclosed public places of Montreal, on the 27th of July next. As for this week, the port of the mask is imposed at the establishment of Mr. Ferrer located on de la Montagne street, in the city centre.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The COVID-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval