The Québec deplores 142 new deaths due to the COVID-19
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
A health worker conducts a test on a man in a clinical test COVID-19 without an appointment in Montreal-North, on Sunday, may 10, 2020.
The highlights of the day
142 new deaths for a total of 2928;
735 new cases confirmed, for a total of 37 721;
1831 people are hospitalized, of whom 199 are in the intensive care unit;
1980 cases are under investigation;
9526 people are restored.
The pandemic of the COVID-19 claimed the lives of 142 other Quebec, involving Sunday, the death toll from at 2928.
As for the balance of the infections, it now stands at 37 721 cases recorded since the beginning of the crisis.
Of this number, which also includes the healings and deaths, 25 267 cases are deemed to be still ” active “.
Over the past 24 hours, 735 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the health authorities.
In the hospitals, there was a decrease of four people who are hospitalized, bringing the total to 1831. A decrease of six patients has also been noted on the side of the intensive care unit, where 199 beds are now occupied because of the COVID-19.
In addition, as of the date of the data collected at 18 h, Saturday, there were 19 197 confirmed cases on the island of Montreal, more than 4600 in the Montérégie and 4082 in Laval.
On the side of the region of the Capitale-Nationale, 1095 cases were identified, compared to 1558 in the Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec, 898, in the eastern Townships, 337 in Ottawa, 303, in Saguenay — Lac-Saint-Jean.
The authorities have also indicated that 278 389 tests have been carried out to date in the province.
In Canada
There has been more than 1.09 million tests administered in Canada until Sunday. About 6 % of them have detected the disease.
On Sunday, there were 68 738 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 4770 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 37 721 case in Quebec, of which 2928 deaths and 9526 cured ; 20 238 cases in Ontario, with 1634 deaths and 14 772 healed ; 6157 case in Alberta, of which 116 death and 4204 healed ; 2330 case in British Columbia, including 129 deaths, and 1659 healed ; 1018 case in Nova Scotia, including 47 deaths and 749 healed ; 553 case in Saskatchewan, including six deaths and 340 healed ; 284 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths and 247 cured ; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths and 244 healed ; 120 cases in New Brunswick, 118 cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed ; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed ; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.