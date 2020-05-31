The Québec deplores 202 new deaths due to the COVID-19

Le Québec déplore 202 nouveaux décès dus à la COVID-19

Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
People wait to be tested for COVID-19 in a mobile clinic in Montreal.

The highlights of the day

  • 202 deaths, including 37 in the last 24 hours;
  • 51 059 confirmed cases in total, an increase of 408;
  • 1198 people hospitalized, of which 171 in the intensive care unit;
  • 16 346 people restored.

Quebec has registered 202 new deaths due to the COVID-19, bringing the total to 4641. There are now 51 059 confirmed cases, an increase of 408.

Thirty-seven of these deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. 165 other had not yet been accounted for.

Other details will follow.

To see the video

