The Québec deplores 25 new dead of the COVID-19

| June 10, 2020 | News | No Comments

The Fleurdelysée at half-mast over the parliament of Québec

10 June 2020 11: 45 am

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – Twenty-five other lives have been mowed by the coronavirus in Quebec over the past 24 hours, a-t-on announced on Wednesday.

These losses are in addition to 27 deaths occurring prior to 2 June, which leads to a total of 5081 dead.

One hundred and fifty-six new cases have been detected, which inflates the total number of people infected to 53 341.

Forty-seven people were hospitalized, or 914. The number of persons to the intensive care unit was unchanged at 117.

The number of new infections was falling for a third day in a row to Montreal, to 61, for a total of 26 412. There were 5636 cases in Laval and 7426 in the Montérégie region.

The situation was stable everywhere else in the province.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

Le Soleil

