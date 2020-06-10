The Québec deplores 25 new dead of the COVID-19
10 June 2020 11: 45 am
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Twenty-five other lives have been mowed by the coronavirus in Quebec over the past 24 hours, a-t-on announced on Wednesday.
These losses are in addition to 27 deaths occurring prior to 2 June, which leads to a total of 5081 dead.
One hundred and fifty-six new cases have been detected, which inflates the total number of people infected to 53 341.
Forty-seven people were hospitalized, or 914. The number of persons to the intensive care unit was unchanged at 117.
The number of new infections was falling for a third day in a row to Montreal, to 61, for a total of 26 412. There were 5636 cases in Laval and 7426 in the Montérégie region.
The situation was stable everywhere else in the province.
