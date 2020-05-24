The Québec deplores 44 new deaths due to the COVID-19
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
A person waiting to be tested for the COVID-19 in a clinic mobile testing in the montreal neighborhood of Verdun, on Saturday 23 may 2020.
The COVID-19 has broke 44 new lives in Quebec, to a balance of 3984 dead depus the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of infections is increase of 573 cases to 47 411. This number, however, includes the dead and the 14-331 healings recorded to date.
The data presented Sunday afternoon are state of 1435 patients admitted to hospital, down 17. Among these, 170 were treated in the intensive care, an increase of 3.
It is reported 220 confirmed cases in addition to Montreal, for a total of 23 915 persons infected with the virus. The number of infections rose to 5129 in Laval and 5935 in the Montérégie region.
This daily update has been published online, since the prime minister François Legault was not giving a press conference this weekend.
It should make the point Monday, in Montreal, alongside the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
Other developments
Finished the Sunday rest obligatory, grocery stores now have the right to open their doors on Sunday.
Grocery stores, as retailers outside of the greater Montreal, which had already been allowed to resume their activities, were imposed by the government of Quebec, the closure of their establishment for all the Sundays of the months of April and may, to give a little respite to their employees.
Only facilities considered essential could stay open seven days a week, or pharmacies, convenience stores, service stations and restaurants with a service of dishes ready-to-go.
This regulation, exceptional, which also allowed us to extend the opening hours from Monday to Saturday, ended Sunday.
In the Montreal metropolitan community, retail on the storefront are preparing to welcome their clientele as of Monday, according to the terms of déconfinement provided by public health.
Balance sheet canadian
There have been over 1 454 000 screening tests administered in Canada to this day. About 5 % of them have detected the disease. Across the country, we spend an average of 28 000 tests on a daily basis.
Up to now, there have been 84 655 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death de6424 Canadians.
Distribution of cases, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 47 411 cases in Quebec, including 3984 of death; 25 500 cases in Ontario, including 2073 death; 6818 case in Alberta, including 135 deaths; 2517 case in British Columbia, including 157 deaths; 1050 case in Nova Scotia, including 58 deaths; 630 case in Saskatchewan, including seven deaths; and 292 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 260 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 121 cases in New Brunswick, all healed, except one; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.