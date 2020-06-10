The Québec deplores 52 new deaths due to the COVID-19
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
People make their amplettes along Ste-Catherine street, in Montreal.
The highlights of the day
- 52 deaths, including 25 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 5081;
- 156 new cases, for a total of 53 341;
- 914 people to be hospitalized (-47), of which 117 to the intensive care unit.
The other twenty-five lives have been mowed by the coronavirus in Quebec over the past 24 hours, a-t-on announced on Wednesday.
These losses are in addition to 27 deaths occurring prior to 2 June, which leads to a total of 5081 dead.
One hundred and fifty-six new cases have been detected, which inflates the total number of people infected to 53 341.
Forty-seven people were hospitalized, or 914. The number of persons to the intensive care unit was unchanged at 117.
The number of new infections was falling for a third day in a row to Montreal, to 61, for a total of 26 412. There were 5636 cases in Laval and 7426 in the Montérégie region.
The situation was stable everywhere else in the province.
The other developments of the day
The parliamentary leader of the Trudeau government has called on the opposition parties to put partisanship aside to pass a bill that amends the Provision of the canadian emergency.
A technology of remote monitoring based on artificial intelligence developed by a professor at McGill University could help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the walls of the centres long-term care for seniors.
Many households will likely be to the street on July 1, if Quebec does not put in place “emergency measures” to come to their aid, prevent different groups eager to ” sound the alarm “. The Grouping of committees, housing and tenant associations of Quebec (RCLALQ) and the Collective for a Quebec without poverty find that the negative consequences of the housing crisis are amplified due to the pandemic.
Space for life announces the re-opening of the Montréal botanical Garden as of June 15, next. The outdoor gardens (and non-greenhouse) will open again to the public after a closure of thirteen weeks is imposed by the situation related to the crisis of the COVID-19.