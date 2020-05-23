The Québec deplores 75 new death
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
The safety instructions, including the distance of two meters, should be applied at any time.
The COVID-19 has been mowed 75 new lives in Quebec, to a balance of 3940 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of infections is on the rise in 697, for a total of 46 838 on Saturday. This number, however, includes the dead and the 14-044 healings
The data presented on Saturday are state of 1452 hospitalized persons, down 27. Among these, 167 were treated in intensive care.
It is reported 550 cases of confirmed more to Montreal, for a total of 23 693-infected persons.
The number of infections is increased to 5090 in Laval and 5783 in the Montérégie region.
This daily update has been published online, since the prime minister François Legault does not grant press conference this weekend.
Its federal counterpart Justin Trudeau takes a break.
Other developments
The green light of the public health for the holding of rallies outside coincides with the arrival of summer weather this weekend.
After two months of confinement, Quebecers can finally receive relatives and friends in their back yard to share a barbecue or enjoy a drink.
These gatherings are tolerated since Friday, provided you bring together a maximum of ten guests that maintain at all times a distance of two meters between them if they do not reside at the same address.
They will also need to avoid entering the interior, except in the case of need, to go to the bathroom for example.
These gatherings are also permitted in the parks.
In addition, the executive committee of the City of Montreal has unsurprisingly renewed the state of emergency, until 26 may, on the whole territory of the Montréal agglomeration, due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
Decreed the 27th of march last, the state of local emergency gives special powers to the metropolis to deal with the pandemic.
On Friday, the vice-premier of Québec Geneviève Guilbault and the minister of Culture, Nathalie Roy, have announced the reopening of the museums, countertops, lending libraries, and five cinéparcs of the province from the 29th of may.
The safety instructions, including the distance of two meters, should be applied at any time. The cinéparcs need to keep their play areas are closed and their restaurants will be able to provide that orders for take-out.
In addition, the recording studios and the recording of performances in the hall, without an audience, will be able to resume their activities starting June 1, by observing very strict rules, including maintaining a distance of two metres between the people on stage or in the studio, and the reduction of the technical team to a maximum of five people.
Balance sheet canadian
There has been more of 1 429 000 screening tests administered in Canada to this day. About 5 % of them have detected the disease. Across the country, we spend an average of 28 000 tests per day. Up to now, there have been 83 859 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 6352 Canadians.
Distribution of cases, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 46 838 case in Quebec, of which 3940 deaths ; 25 040 cases in Ontario, including 2048 death ; 6800 cases in Alberta, including 134 deaths ; 2507 case in British Columbia, of which 155 deaths ; 1048 case in Nova Scotia, including 58 deaths ; 627 case in Saskatchewan, including seven deaths ; and 292 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths ; 260 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths ; 121 cases in New Brunswick, all healed, except one ; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed ; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed ; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.