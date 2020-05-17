The Québec deplores 79 new death due to the COVID-19
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
People fontla queue to be tested for the COVID-19 in a mobile clinic in Montreal, Sunday may 17, 2020.
The COVID-19 has claimed 79 lives in Quebec, to a balance of 3562 dead as of Sunday.
In its daily update, the ministry of Health has reported 737 new cases, bringing the total to 42 920 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
This number includes, however, deaths and healings. There are in fact 27 242 cases still active in the province.
The number of hospitalizations has slightly increased, with 3 new admissions for a total of 1766 patients currently being treated at the hospital. There are 183 to the intensive care unit, an increase of 4 compared to the day before.
A total of 3300 people and was under investigation.
The greater metropolitan area remains heavily affected by the pandemic. We counted 21 715 in Montreal, 5325, Montérégie, 4676 in Laval, 3359 in Lanaudière and 2259 in the Laurentians.
It has been reported to 1738 cases in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec, 1226 in the National Capital, 917 in the eastern Townships, 395 in Ottawa, 311, in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and 174 in Gaspésie-Île-de-la-Madeleine.
In Canada
There has been nearly 1.3 million tests administered in Canada until Sunday. About 6 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, there have been 76 944 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 5781 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 42 920 case in Quebec, of which 3562 deaths ; 22 653 cases in Ontario, 1881 death ; 6587 case in Alberta, including 126 deaths ; 2428 case in British Columbia, including 141 deaths ; 1040 case in Nova Scotia, including 55 deaths ; 591 case in Saskatchewan, including six deaths ; 289 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths ; 260 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths ; 120 cases in New Brunswick, all cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed ; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed ; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.