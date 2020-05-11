The Québec deplores 85 new deaths due to the COVID-19
May 11, 2020
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault
The highlights of the day
- 85 new deaths,including 82 in the greater Montreal area, for a total of 3013;
- 748 new cases, for a total of 38 469 in the province;
- 1838 people hospitalized, of which 193 to the intensive care unit;
- 9703 people are restored;
- 2012 cases are under investigation;
- “We are all concerned about the situation in Montreal,” says François Legault, who did not exclude the possibility to postpone the reopening of schools and businesses.
The Québec deplores 85 new deaths due to the COVID-19, bringing the total to 3013. There are now 38 469 cases in total, an increase of 748.
Other details will follow.