The Québec deplores 89 deaths as due to the COVID-19
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault
The highlights of the day
- 89 new deaths, for a total of 4228;
- 541 new cases confirmed, for a total of 49 139;
- 1378 hospitalizations, of which 184 to the intensive care unit;
- 15 319 people restored.
- Quebec will launch in the next few days a campaign to recruit 10,000 people for a training of orderlies.
The balance sheet of the people died of the coronavirus is still weighed down Wednesday. Four-twenty-nine people died in the last hours, said the ministry of Health.
In Quebec, 4228 individuals have succumbed to the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 91,5 % of them were aged 80 years and older.
1378 individuals were hospitalized, including 184 in an intensive care unit.
In addition, 541 new individuals reported as positive to the COVID-19 have been recorded in Quebec Wednesday, bringing the total to 49 139 people, according to Health Quebec.
The prime minister François Legault will make the point about the struggle against the COVID-19 Wednesday, 13 h. For the occasion, it will be accompanied by the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, as well as the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
Other details will follow.