The Québec deplores nine new deaths from the COVID-19
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The cumulation of cases confimés in the province amounted to 54 766, an increase of 92.
The Quebec deplored the six new deaths related to the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, said Sunday the ministry of Health.
In addition, the authorities announced that three more deaths occurred before 13 June. The balance sheet amounted to 5417 dead since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 92 new cases, bringing the total number of people affected since the start of the crisis to 54 766. Not less than 23 322 of them have recovered.
The number of hospital admissions has continued to decline on the territory of quebec. There are 521, which is eight less than the previous day. The number of patients in the intensive care has also fallen a person, to move to 61.
The number of samples dropped to 8242, Friday, a decrease of 1628 compared to the day before.
Among the new cases reported, 41 were on the island of Montreal, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 27 041. It has been reported in all 5729 cases in the region of Laval and 7739 in the Montérégie region.
The region of the Capitale-Nationale region cnd 1804, the eastern Townships 956, Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec 2040, the Saguenay — Lac-Saint-Jean 330, the Gaspésie — Îles-de-la-Madeleine 187 and the Outaouais region 576.
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 101 286 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8430 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 54 766 cases in Quebec, including 5417 deaths ; 33 476 cases in Ontario, 2606 death ; 7673 cases in Alberta, including 152 deaths ; 2790 case in British Columbia, including 168 deaths ; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths ; 726 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths ; 302 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths ; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths ; 164 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths ; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed ; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed ; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.