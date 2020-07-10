The Québec deplores the fact that three new deaths from the COVID-19
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
Share
10 July 2020 11: 30 am
Updated at 13h50
Share
The Québec deplores the fact that three new deaths from the COVID-19
The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased for three deaths in Quebec city on Friday, including one that occurred prior to July 2, for a total of 5612 dead.
We also added 100 new cases, for a total of 56 316 infections.
The number of hospitalizations was increased to nine, at 317. Three less people were in the intensive care unit, and 24.
Thirty-two cases were added in the Montreal region compared to Thursday, for a total of 27 529. There were 5859 case in the region of Laval and 8088 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford made a tour of the business Friday to thank the workers of the province for their work during the pandemic.
In front of the worrying situation in the city centre of Montreal, deserted by the workers, students and tourists in this period of global pandemic, the congress will offer a discount of 40 % at any time on its parking lot, while the Complexe Desjardins will offer, from next Monday, the parking at 50% off in the evenings and on the weekends. The days of the week, the Complex will offer one hour of free parking with proof of purchase$ 25 in its retailers and two hours of free for purchases of$ 50 and more.
Case in Canada
Up to now, there have been 107 021 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8759 Canadians.
According to the deputy chief of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, a canadian laboratories have analyzed the screening tests of the COVID-19 more than 3 million people. “Over the last week, we tested an average of 38 000 persons per day, 1 % received a positive result,” she mentioned through a press.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:
56 316 cases in Quebec, including 5612 death; 36 464 cases in Ontario, including 2710 death; 8519 cases in Alberta, including 161 deaths; 3028 case in British Columbia, including 186 deaths; 1066 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths; 813 case in Saskatchewan, including 15 deaths; 325 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 262 case in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 166 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 33 cases to the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The COVID-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval