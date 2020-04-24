The Quebec government will review its target of immigration with the COVID-19 ?
The minister of Immigration, Simon Jolin-Barrette, projected increase in 2020 the maximum number of newcomers to 44 500 and 47 500 in 2021. In 2022, the number of immigrants admitted should be between 49 500 and 52 500.
April 10, 2020 8: 33 a.m
Share
The Quebec government will review its target of immigration with the COVID-19 ?
Caroline
The Canadian Press
Share
QUEBEC — Quebec will have to revise its thresholds of immigration to the downside if the economic recovery is slower than expected, say at present of representatives from the economic environment.
It is a 180-degree turn to those who, until recently, claimed at least 60,000 immigrants per year to fill the shortage of labor.
The government Legault planned to increase by 2020 the maximum number of newcomers to 44 500 and 47 500 in 2021. In 2022, the number of immigrants admitted should be between 49 500 and 52 500.
Everything changed with the crisis of the COVID-19, said in an interview Thursday, the president of the Conseil du patronat, Yves-Thomas Dorval.
“In 2020, there will be a lot of labor is without employment, he said. It will be necessary to linger, of course, to try to ensure that this workforce-there is found a job.
“The target for 2021 will […] perhaps even exceed the needs, given that 2021 is likely to be a period where one is unemployment,” he added.
Quebec might as well live in a shortage of labor given its demographics, he adds. Eighty percent of the needs of labor are related to retirements, according to Mr. Dorval.
“The government must keep an exit door so that if in 2021 there are very significant needs […] that we include in the target for 2021 in the gaps that we had in 2020, so have some flexibility.”
In other words, the target will surely be called to change, believes the president of the Chamber of commerce of metropolitan Montreal, Michel Leblanc.
“The government was on a goal of approximately 50 000, we asked 60 000, we will have to re-evaluate it, he said in an interview Thursday. You could consider temporarily decrease.”
Like Mr. Dorval, he pointed out, however, that Quebec has a structural trend to heavy crunch demographic. At the same time, the province has not abandoned its major infrastructure projects, ” he said.
“I expect that Quebec finds its economically robust,” said Mr. Leblanc, saying watch for the indicators of employment. Those of October next will be the acid test, according to him, because the stimulus has been primed.
Québec solidaire is okay
Québec solidaire (QS) is also expected to be a revision of the thresholds of immigration due to the crisis of the COVID-19. Last year, QS was in favour of an immediate return to a threshold of approximately 52 000 immigrants admitted each year.
In an interview, his spokesman in matters of immigration, Andrés Fontecilla, has quoted the context of the “quite extraordinary” and said that it had to be exercised in Québec of a great “flexibility”.
“If the situation requires it, yes, it is necessary to revisit the objectives that it was given, he said. It is likely that the department will conduct a re-evaluation of these targets there.”
Meanwhile, the mna for Laurier-Dorion is urging the minister of Immigration, Simon Jolin-Barrette, to require the federal government that it will extend to 90 days the permit of international students and temporary foreign workers.
Normally, the expiry of the permit to study or work means that the person must leave the country. On Wednesday, the immigrant-aid organization ALPA has sounded the alarm saying treat several cases of psychological distress.
“For these people, the layers of difficulty are added, said Mr. Fontecilla. Already, there is the fear of the disease, then there is the loss of income […] and then we add the fear of immigration status.”
Extension of permit : minister Jolin-Barrette with it
The minister Jolin-Barrette has already raised this issue with the federal government, ensures its press officer, Elisabeth Gosselin-Welcome.
“We understand the concern of the people. The situation of some students and foreign workers is actually part of the issues raised and brought to the attention of the federal government. The discussions are ongoing”, she declared to The canadian Press.
Mr. Jolin-Barrette has not responded to interview requests on Thursday.
The president of the board of trade of metropolitan Montreal is said about him “surprised” that the issue has not yet been set. “We had asked three weeks ago. It is essential for companies […] who need the employees there,” insisted Leblanc.