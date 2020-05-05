The quebec mps torn on the re-opening of schools

The mp of the Parti québécois Martin Ouellet

May 5, 2020

Updated at 10h05

QUEBEC city – The reopening of schools as of may 11, in Quebec continues to tear apart families. The prime minister François Legault said Monday he would be willing to send his own children to school (they are adults now), while the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to him, would hesitate to do so. The question is delicate, the choice, overly personal. Two mps have agreed to explain to us why they will send or will not send their children to school, after a confinement of eight weeks.

Martin Ouellet, the mna for the Parti québécois (René-Lévesque)

Mr. Ouellet and his wife, who live in Baie-Comeau on the North Shore, have finally decided to send their children to school next Monday, “for two distinct reasons”.

Their daughter needs to socialize. “For her, (…) it is extremely important,” says the mp in an interview. To balance staff, it was decided to send her to school so she could be with her friends.”

On the other hand, their boy, more reserved, is experiencing delays in learning. Before the pandemic, he saw a speech-language pathologist. “In the case of Nathan, my little man, to him it is going to consolidate its gains, to be sure (…) that, in the end, it can enter into 3rd year next year.”

The home school would have made his time in Ouellet. “I’m not a good teacher, as probably many relatives in Quebec, says the parliamentary leader of the PQ. Even if you do small exercises, we are going to on the websites, this is not complete.”

At home, he adds, the toys and the tv are such that “it is easy to get out of the concentration”.

Mr. Ouellet admits, however, arise the same questions on the déconfinement schools that most of the parents, namely: “Is it that the classes will be large enough? (…) We would have been able to start part-time? Me, the class of 2nd year, it does not fit 15, it’s too small.”

Finally, he chose to trust people on the ground. “I have confidence that the system will meet the needs of my children,” he said. If there are people who want to follow this example-there, so much the better. But on the other hand, I respect those who are more fearful.”

The North Coast is among the regions least affected by the COVID-19, with a total as of Monday, 113 confirmed cases of the disease, compared to 938 for the Capitale-Nationale and 16 606 for Montreal.

The member of parliament for Québec solidaire, Andrés Fontecilla

Andrés Fontecilla, mp for Québec solidaire (Laurier-Dorion)

For the moment, it is always intended that the schools of the Montreal area will be able to accommodate children as of may 19.

Out of the 50 american States and 10 canadian provinces, Quebec is the only province to reopen their schools as soon as mid-may, reported Radio-Canada.

Why this eagerness, asks the mp montreal Andrés Fontecilla. The decision to send his only-begotten son of eight years at the school is not taken yet, but he says that several factors led him to refuse.

“There is the fear of the plague, says it in the interview. There is concern that the child is sick, even if it is said to be exceedingly rare. You know, there’s always a small risk and it is this small risk that one hangs.”

In addition, his son, who “watches the news”, has himself expressed the fear of contracting the COVID-19. If he catches it, he could bring the virus home, ” says Mr. Fontecilla. “It is very hesitant,” he says.

The other hand, he fears for the health of her child, who has neither brother nor sister, and who, like many young people, spending long hours in front of a screen while his parents are at work.

“We would have to outright release, a guide, sit down with him, take the time, to accompany him in the discharge of his duties, but we don’t have the time. (…) Me personally, I weigh a lot.”

Mr. Fontecilla believes that beyond the questioning parental, it is up to the government to take its responsibilities and to ensure the collective well-being by charting a clear course.

This could mean pushing back the re-opening of schools in Montreal, according to him.

Mr. Legault has never excluded to delay the déconfinement schools in the metropolis if the situation, as it considers “stable” at the moment, deepened. For the moment, it calls for Quebec to be “forgiving”.

Private lives of mps

The members of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) and liberal Party of Québec (PLQ) have not responded to interview requests from The canadian Press.

On the 21st of last April, the news agency was a state of opinion very shared within the caucus caquiste on a déconfinement early middle school.

“It is their personal life and family, and we wish to respect their privacy, regardless of their decision”, said on Monday the press secretary of the CAQ Michel Vincent.

