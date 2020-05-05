The quebec mps torn on the re-opening of schools
The mp of the Parti québécois Martin Ouellet
May 5, 2020 9h02
Updated at 10h05
Share
The quebec mps torn on the re-opening of schools
Caroline
The Canadian Press
Share
QUEBEC city – The reopening of schools as of may 11, in Quebec continues to tear apart families. The prime minister François Legault said Monday he would be willing to send his own children to school (they are adults now), while the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to him, would hesitate to do so. The question is delicate, the choice, overly personal. Two mps have agreed to explain to us why they will send or will not send their children to school, after a confinement of eight weeks.
Martin Ouellet, the mna for the Parti québécois (René-Lévesque)
Mr. Ouellet and his wife, who live in Baie-Comeau on the North Shore, have finally decided to send their children to school next Monday, “for two distinct reasons”.
Their daughter needs to socialize. “For her, (…) it is extremely important,” says the mp in an interview. To balance staff, it was decided to send her to school so she could be with her friends.”
On the other hand, their boy, more reserved, is experiencing delays in learning. Before the pandemic, he saw a speech-language pathologist. “In the case of Nathan, my little man, to him it is going to consolidate its gains, to be sure (…) that, in the end, it can enter into 3rd year next year.”
The home school would have made his time in Ouellet. “I’m not a good teacher, as probably many relatives in Quebec, says the parliamentary leader of the PQ. Even if you do small exercises, we are going to on the websites, this is not complete.”
At home, he adds, the toys and the tv are such that “it is easy to get out of the concentration”.
Mr. Ouellet admits, however, arise the same questions on the déconfinement schools that most of the parents, namely: “Is it that the classes will be large enough? (…) We would have been able to start part-time? Me, the class of 2nd year, it does not fit 15, it’s too small.”
Finally, he chose to trust people on the ground. “I have confidence that the system will meet the needs of my children,” he said. If there are people who want to follow this example-there, so much the better. But on the other hand, I respect those who are more fearful.”
The North Coast is among the regions least affected by the COVID-19, with a total as of Monday, 113 confirmed cases of the disease, compared to 938 for the Capitale-Nationale and 16 606 for Montreal.
+