The Québec police receives complaints of extortion involving visits to porn sites
April 16, 2020 9: 05
The canadian Press
The Québec police has received complaints from people saying they had been victims of extortion after alleged visits to web sites of a pornographic nature.
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) explained that criminals would have contacted victims via email, in French or in English, with the aim of extorting money. They reportedly threatened the victims to send a video of them to people they know after they have visited a pornographic website.
The email threats appeared credible, since it contained a password by a current or former used by the victim.
The criminals would have written to the victims that they had filmed with the camera of their computer with malicious software so that these victims consulted on the web content is pornographic.
For the evildoers shall not send the alleged video of people known to the victims, they are ordered to pay them an amount of money in bitcoins.
The SPVQ request to people who believe they have been victims of this scam do not reply to the email, delete it and do not pay the amount requested. They should also immediately change their password.
Any information regarding this type of fraud should be forwarded to the Canadian anti-fraud Centre by phone at 1 888 495-8501, or www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-fra.htm