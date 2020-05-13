The Quebec tiédissent on the management of the COVID-19 by François Legault
The prime minister François Legault
May 12, 2020 8h02
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – The feelings of Quebecers toward their prime minister is beginning to cool, according to a survey jointly conducted by the firm Leger and the Association of canadian studies.
Since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19, Quebecers have expressed their great appreciation of the management of François Legault; a satisfaction rate ranging from 91 % to 95 % has been registered during the first six weeks.
This rate has increased to 88 % last week and here he is, falling to 77 %.
How can be explained the change of mood?
“On the issues of reopening and déconfinement, it is not everyone who thinks the same way,” says Christian Bourque, executive vice-president and partner at Leger. “It is this unanimity that was there at the start, I think that it is no longer objectively possible”, he remarked.
But Mr. Legault can take comfort. If 95 % of satisfaction, it was startling to those who are accustomed to political polls, to 77%, it does just join Justin Trudeau, who, according to the same survey, satisfied 76 % of Quebecers.
“There, it is in the average of the other”, said Mr. Bourque. The provincial counterparts of Mr. Legault record, this week, satisfaction rates ranging from 62 % (the Albertan Jason Kenney) to 88 % (the British Columbian, John Horgan).
Then that repeats a certain activity, commercial and school across the country, the pollster has asked a new question this week. And the response by Canadians has raised some eyebrows.
“A Québécois on the two who feels stressed out leaving the house, it is still a lot,” laments Mr. Bourque. They are 57 % of Canadians admit to feel a stress to end up outside and in public; the quebec average is 49 %.
Again this week, the survey observes that,”we cheat a little more than before”. Canadians obey less and less to the directives of the authorities. Since the beginning of this crisis, Quebecers are also the most docile.
At the eighth week, one Quebecer in three – 33 % – admits to having violated at least a rule imposed. This was only one Quebecer in four – 26 % – three weeks ago. And if Quebec follows the same curve as the rest of Canada, being more and more ready not to follow all the rules, it is still below the national average of 39 %.
The survey, conducted online, such as those that have preceded it, does not allow the calculation of a margin of error, the sample is not probabilistic. This week, they were 1526 Canadians, including 421 Quebec, to respond to the survey, between 8 and 11 may.