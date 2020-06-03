The Quebecers Pascal Plant selected at Cannes for Nadia, Butterfly

| June 3, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Le Québécois Pascal Plante sélectionné à Cannes pour Nadia, Butterfly

Le Québécois Pascal Plante sélectionné à Cannes pour Nadia, Butterfly

Pascal Plant, on the set of <em>Nadia, Butterfly</em>.

Share

June 3, 2020 12.40 pm

Updated at 14h17

Share

The Quebecers Pascal Plant selected at Cannes for Nadia, Butterfly

Le Québécois Pascal Plante sélectionné à Cannes pour Nadia, Butterfly

Le Québécois Pascal Plante sélectionné à Cannes pour Nadia, Butterfly

Eric Moreault

The Sun

Nadia, Butterfly, directed by Pascal Plante, is part of the official selection of the 73rd Cannes film Festival, cancelled by the pandemic. The only quebecois film selected for this edition of phantom 2020 have been projected to the sides of the long feature films of Wes Anderson, François Ozon, Noami Kawase, Steve McQueen, not once, but twice, Thomas Vinterberg, Maïwenn, Lucas Belvaux, Emmanuel Mouret…

“It is shot by a man, but one has the feeling that one lives with this woman from the beginning to the end. And it is just wonderful,” said the general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, unveiling the list of the films selected.

“While the planet of film starts slowly to rotate, in these uncertain times, it appears to me to be completely surreal to receive this huge new,” responded the filmmaker, originally from Quebec, by way of a press release.

Shot in the summer of 2019, the movie follows the journey of Nadia (the olympian swimmer Katerine Savard) until the olympic Games in Tokyo (postponed for 2021 due to the pandemic of COVID-19), his last competition before retirement.

Le Québécois Pascal Plante sélectionné à Cannes pour Nadia, Butterfly

Katerine Savard in Nadia, Butterfly.

Maaison 4:3

Nadia, Butterfly evokes its blunders, its doubts, but also a friendship story between the main protagonist and her closest friend, Marie-Pierre (Ariane Mainville).

Pascal Plante has been noted with The fake tattoos, his first fiction feature film, Grand prize winner of the Focus Québec/Canada, the FNC Montreal 2017 and was selected for the Berlinale 2018.

The Cannes film Festival unveiled Wednesday a list of 56 films which constitute its “official selection”, which will benefit from this appellation in the absence of the festival this year, cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Thierry Frémaux and his team have chosen the final three movies less than last year’s selection. More than one-quarter are first feature films and there is a slight increase of female directors, representing 16 compared to 14 in 2019, representing 28.5% of the feature films selected.

“Other films, also to be expected, watched and loved by the selection committee, will be absent because their writers and producers have chosen to push back their output in the winter or in the spring of 2021,” said Thierry Frémaux.

In total, Cannes has received 2067 feature films, exceeding for the first time, the bar of 2000 (after 1845 in 2019).

Other details will follow.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *