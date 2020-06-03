The Quebecers Pascal Plant selected at Cannes for Nadia, Butterfly
Pascal Plant, on the set of <em>Nadia, Butterfly</em>.
June 3, 2020
Updated at 14h17
The Quebecers Pascal Plant selected at Cannes for Nadia, Butterfly
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Nadia, Butterfly, directed by Pascal Plante, is part of the official selection of the 73rd Cannes film Festival, cancelled by the pandemic. The only quebecois film selected for this edition of phantom 2020 have been projected to the sides of the long feature films of Wes Anderson, François Ozon, Noami Kawase, Steve McQueen, not once, but twice, Thomas Vinterberg, Maïwenn, Lucas Belvaux, Emmanuel Mouret…
“It is shot by a man, but one has the feeling that one lives with this woman from the beginning to the end. And it is just wonderful,” said the general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, unveiling the list of the films selected.
“While the planet of film starts slowly to rotate, in these uncertain times, it appears to me to be completely surreal to receive this huge new,” responded the filmmaker, originally from Quebec, by way of a press release.
Shot in the summer of 2019, the movie follows the journey of Nadia (the olympian swimmer Katerine Savard) until the olympic Games in Tokyo (postponed for 2021 due to the pandemic of COVID-19), his last competition before retirement.