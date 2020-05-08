The rapper british Ty died at 47 years of coronavirus
Ben Chijioke aka Ty, a pioneer of hip-hop, british, is dead at 47 years old after suffering from the new coronavirus.
LONDON — rapper british Ty, who had been nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, has died at 47 years of age, after suffering from the new coronavirus, said the organiser of a fundraising launched to support it.
The musician, whose real name is Ben Chijioke, had been hospitalized after having been tested positive to the COVID-19 and placed under induced coma, is it explained on the web page that is dedicated to him on the site GoFundme.
Her condition had improved and he was aware in mid-April, but the rapper died on Thursday, announced the organizer of this collection, Diane Laidlaw.
“The family would like to say a big thank you to all those who came to their aid and expressed their concern since his admission to the hospital, but now they would appreciate that their privacy be respected, so they can do their mourning in privacy,” he wrote.
Born in London to immigrant nigerian, Ty released his first album, Awkward, in 2001. After the publication of the second trial, Upward, the artist had been nominated for the prestigious Mercury in 2004, alongside Amy Winehouse and The Streets.
He then released three other albums and has collaborated with artists such as De La Soul and Roots Manuva.
Actor Idris Elba has described it as a “pioneer of hip hop columbia” in a message posted on Instagram.
Rappers Roots Manuva and Ghetts him have also paid tribute, Ghetts, explaining that he had “a lot of respect for Ty, one of the first of the older generation to me having taken him under his wing”.
“The current generation of rappers owe him a lot — he has really opened doors,” wrote the DJ Gilles Peterson on Twitter.
The AFP has not been able to contact the manager of the rapper in the immediate future.