The rapper Solo 45 sentenced to 24 years in prison for rape and sequestration
The rapper british Solo 45, a figure of the grime on the rise, has been sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison for committing rape and kidnapping of four women, filming some of his acts with his mobile phone.
July 30, 2020 14h22
Agence France-Presse
33-year-old, Andy Anokye was convicted in Bristol for 30 heads of prosecutions over a period of two years.
The rapper was part of Boy Better Know, a collective of artists grime, a mixture of hip hop and rap emerged in the 2000s in the United Kingdom.
It was a subject his victims sessions of torture, simulated drowning, in interrogations. He argued that it was of games of roles granted, or a game called “catch me, violate me” and has stated that it warned its partners that it “terroriserait”.
The police had opened an investigation after the complaint of a young woman for rape in 2017. After being arrested, investigators found videos in his mobile phone, showing that he had assaulted several women.
His sentence comes with a lifetime registration in the database of sex offenders. During sentencing, judge William Heart has stressed the lack of “limits” and empathy of the accused in respect of his victims.
The other members of the groups were unaware of the “dark side” of the young man, who was promised to a bright future. He had signed with the record company Island Records and had worked with Stormzy.
“Your conviction deprives you of this career, but the fault lies with yourself”, threw the judge.
At trial, the images of his misdeeds have been released, showing in particular one of his victims in tears, shouting “I hate you”.
The prosecutor described him as a man “dangerous,” “calculator, and highly manipulative”.
His lawyer has indicated that it wishes to follow a treatment because of its behavior.