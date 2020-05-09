The Raptors will open their training centre next week
The sports centre OVO will reopen as soon as Monday for individual sessions on the pitch, but with the application of strict guidelines.
8 may 2020 15h08
Updated at 19h07
Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will be a small step towards the return to normality on Monday with the re-opening of their training centre for training of individual volunteers.
The Ontario government has paved the way in this sense, Friday, alleviating the restrictions imposed on professional sports teams by allowing them to open their training facilities provided that they meet the “protocols of health and safety’ set out by their league in response to the COVID-19.
The NBA has suspended his season on march 11, when the center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. The league then ordered the teams to close their facilities, eight days later.
The Raptors (46-18), defending champions, have not played since their victory 101-92 against the Jazz on march 9. The players and staff were tested to the result of the match because of the positive test of Gobert.
No date for the resumption of the season has not yet been announced. The commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, has said on several occasions that the league is not yet in a position to make such a decision.
The day of Friday, however, has been fixed as the date the fastest in the league to open training facilities of the team.
Impatience
Lisa MacLeod, minister of ontario’s Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture, said that the NBA had played “a leadership role” in relation to its protocols for health and safety.
She added that she worked with the Blue Jays of the MLB, the Maple Leafs and the Senators of the NHL, the Argonauts, the Tiger-Cats, the Red and Black of the CFL as well as other “on what might look like a safe return for them.”
“It is imperative to do all we can to contain the spread of the COVID-19, we must carefully and cautiously start to open up the economy,” she said in a press release. This is a critical sector for Ontario, because the sport represents more than 12.6 billion dollars to the Ontario economy and thousands of jobs in the province.
“We are excited to see our athletes come back and play again in the not too distant future”, she added.
The MLS has already opened the door to training individual outside in the training centers of the teams, Toronto FC is in the process of approval of its protocol by the league and the local authorities.
An announcement about the training of the individual LCCS is expected in the coming days.
The NHL has not yet been allowed to resume training. She said she is working on a plan to return the players in small groups in the training facilities of the club.
While the guidelines of the NBA allow the presence of four players at a time in the training facilities, the Raptors have only one player at a time in the building.
The director-general Bobby Webster explained that the team felt more comfortable with this limit of one player.
The players will only have access to the field. The dressing rooms, medical facilities, offices, weight room and other areas of the building will remain closed.
This access should allow mainly to make shots at the basket, because the players have other packaging equipment in the home.
The members of the staff must wear gloves and masks, and the players will be wearing masks at all times, except when they are on the field.
Webster has specified that approximately half of the players the team is currently in the city and “almost all” have expressed their interest in individual workouts.
In regards to the players who are currently outside of the country, Webster has stated that their return will depend on their immigration status individually.
OF THE NBA TEAMS WILL TEST THEIR PLAYERS IN AN ASYMPTOMATIC
The NBA has decided to allow franchises to test their players and staff asymptomatic prior to return to training, provided that screenings are accessible enough for all the population in their municipality, reports Friday ESPN.
The league had initially banned these tests to be made, except on the players with symptoms. She thought that the priority went to the people on the “front lines” in the fight against the COVID-19.
In disagreement, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban had indicated on Wednesday that it would not reopen its facilities, in the absence of systematic screening. “I don’t think the risk worth taking”, he argued.
The NBA returns on his initial directive, and finally consented to “limited exceptions”, to the extent where he will be provided a written authorization by a local health authority.
According to ESPN, the Orlando Magic, who planned to return Tuesday, the work, has provided this authorization, written by the health officer of the county of Orange (Florida). Which has been approved by the NBA.
“We were assured that we would not take any test booked in the personal health. As we said, the general public can go to many places to get tested for coronavirus,” said the spokesperson for the club.
The Lakers and Clippers, who hope to reopen their facilities from 15 may, the date of the theoretical a déconfinement partial to Los Angeles, could also benefit from this exception. Mayor Eric Garcetti has recently stated that tests are available to all residents and not only for the personal health front line and at risk.
The NBA allows for this Friday its teams to resume training, in the measure where the local authorities allow them. Fifteen of them are for the time involved and only two had to do it immediately: the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Denver Nuggets, who had been scheduled for Friday, have decided to wait until Monday, according to ESPN.