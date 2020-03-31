The recession has hit the richest countries of Europe
The economic crisis in the background of the coronavirus and the fall in oil prices has hit Northern Europe, where are located the richest countries in the region. About it writes Bloomberg.
In Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland, where some of the highest GDP per capita in Europe, sharply increased unemployment. According to the Agency, in recent weeks in five countries around 605 thousand people temporarily out of work because of the shutdown of the activities of the companies or the freeze of proceedings, 105 thousands lost their earnings on a regular basis.
Reduction performed the region’s biggest companies, such as automaker Volvo, airlines Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Finnair Oyj and Norwegian Air. “It is easy to imagine that the number of unemployed will rise very much, if you do not restart the economy in a relatively short period of time,” said chief economist at Nordea Bank in Copenhagen Helge Pedersen.