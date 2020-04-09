The recovery of north american markets continues with the opening
Photo: Richard Drew, Associated Press
The recovery of north american equity markets continued on Thursday for a new session.
The S&P/TSX index of the Toronto stock Exchange took 269,90 points to 14 195,61 points at the beginning of the morning.
In New York, the average Dow Jones industrial gained 304,63 points to 23 738,20 points, while the index expanded S&P 500 gained 33,48 points to 2783,46 points. The composite index of the Nasdaq advancing of 77.56 points to 8168,46 points.
On the currency market, the canadian dollar was trading at 71,59 US cents, up from its average price of 71,26 US cents the day before.
To the Exchange of raw materials, of New York, the price of crude oil increased by US $ 1.29 to 26,38 $ / barrel, while gold gained 48,10 US $ 1732,40 per ounce. The price of copper is trading up by about 1 US cent, to $ 2.27 a US book.