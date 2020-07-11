The recovery plan of the NHL is ratified by the circuit and the NHLPA
Photo: Scott Taetsch Agence France-Presse
The camps will begin Monday, July 13. The first matches will be played on the 1st of August.
The NHL and its players ‘ association have ratified the stimulus plan and an extension of four years of the collective agreement, paving the way for the resumption of activities interrupted in march due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The cities of Toronto and Edmonton have been officially chosen as cities-poles for the presentation of the knock-out tournament of 24 teams. The concluding of association and the Stanley Cup final will be presented in Edmonton.
Training camps will begin Monday in the cities of each team, then the teams will go in the two bubbles on the 26th of July. The first playoff games will be presented on the 1st of August.
Once in Toronto and Edmonton, the players will have to adhere to a protocol of health and safety and strict to stay in their bubble — separated from the public in the hope of avoiding an outbreak of the COVID-19.
The extension of the collective agreement, which was due to mature in September 2022, was seen as a key element of the recovery plan because of the economic issues linked to the pandemic. The new agreement is due to expire at the end of the season 2025-26.
Other details will follow.