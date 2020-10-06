Daniel Pizzi reported that he has given instructions to advance in the effectiveness of teachers, academic support staff and services.

The rector of the National University of Cuyo , Daniel Pizzi , reported that he has given instructions to advance in the implementation of teaching positions. In this sense, he recognized the effort that workers have made in the pandemic and stressed that he has instructed the university's peer representatives to implement agreements so that the people who work in the teaching staff can remain effective.

“In our management we have worked so that teachers and academic support and service personnel have their effectiveness. We consider that it is time to increase the actions and seek the necessary agreements, in the logical joint environment, to achieve those goals”, expressed Daniel Pizzi .

“In this sense then, the Rectorate is already working together with its peer referents, in a proposal that will bring the negotiating table closer to the idea of realizing this expected benefit for the teaching staff,” he added. For this, he said that “it is more than necessary to join efforts so that those who are in front of the classrooms, both face-to-face and virtual, can access the effective and permanent condition of their performance.”

