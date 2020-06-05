The Red Cross disagrees with the “nationalism of vaccination”
The COVID-19 has made nearly 380 500 deaths since its emergence at the end of December in China, where the importance of the production and distribution of vaccines for all, maintain the Red Cross and the UN.
The Red Cross disagrees with the "nationalism of vaccination"
Nina Larson
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — The Red Cross has asked on Wednesday that the future vaccines against the coronavirus to the origin of the pandemic are not only used in the countries where they have been discovered, a call supported by the united nations.
“We have to fight against what we call today the nationalism of vaccination,” said Emanuele Capobianco, chief of Health at the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC).
In an interview with theAFP, he has warned that without international commitment clear in favour of a global solidarity, some countries may be unable to meet the needs of their populations in terms of vaccines during the “next few months”.
The pandemic of COVID-19 has made nearly 380 500 people dead since the virus appeared in late December in China, and the race to vaccines and treatments, mobilizing of large pharmaceutical companies.
In the meantime, the laboratories do, it is important, according to Mr. Capobianco, that countries are investing in the future capabilities of the production and distribution of these vaccines to all.
“It is time to give priority to this,” he said.
“We need to ensure that this spirit of global solidarity, and that the principle establishing that vaccines are a public good are at the centre of the policy agenda of the COVID-19. ”
Emanuele Capobianco, chief of Health at the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC)
In a joint appeal, the Red Cross and the UN have called on Wednesday the world community to ensure equitable access to the vaccine once it has been found, stressing that “nobody should be left behind”, he said.
“A global social contract for a vaccine in the people against the COVID-19 is a moral imperative that brings us all together in our common humanity”, wrote the two organisations.
The member countries of the world health Organization (WHO) adopted last month a resolution on the new coronavirus highlighting the “role of a large-scale vaccination, as a global public good”.
But the idea of a vaccine for all faces with a certain reluctance of pharmaceutical companies and from Washington, which is opposed to any reconsideration of international rights in the field of intellectual property.
Mr. Capobianco acknowledged that there are still differences between the parties, but considers that it would be in the interest of all to ensure that everyone is protected because the disease “is clearly discriminatory.”
In many countries, it has had a disproportionate impact on minorities and other disadvantaged groups, he argues.
“This is something that concerns us greatly,” said Mr. Capobianco.
He also warned against those who think that the thing would just tail off, stressing that as long as there would not be a vaccine and a treatment, danger remains omnipresent.
“This virus is there, this virus has the potential to infect millions of people and killing hundreds of thousands of others,” he said. “We’re still in the thick of it. We can’t let our guard down.”