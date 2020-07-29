The Red Cross little used in NURSING homes
François Legault may have hammered that he needed 1,000 “pairs of hands” to help NURSING homes to respond to the pandemic again this summer, the reinforcements recruited by the Red Cross to do this are not all that are sought. In fact, less than 200 members of the Red Cross have been deployed to this day.
When the canadian army has confirmed that it will leave the centres long-term care of the province of Quebec at the end of June, the federal government has appealed to the Red Cross so that it takes the relay. The first quebec minister François Legault, was categorical : the 1400 canadian soldiers who had been lent a strong hand in a quarantine of NURSING homes would have to be replaced by at least 1000 new people.
However, for the moment, only 160 of the employees hired by the Red Cross have been mobilized on the ground. A new cohort of an additional 75 will in turn be sent by the end of the week.
Yet, as of Wednesday, the Red Cross had recruited approximately 960 people to help lend a hand in NURSING homes. And, of that number, 709 had already completed their training and were ready to go join the health care workers out of breath in the centres long-term care of the province. But nearly 500 of these new recruits are still waiting that the Red Cross is finalising its response plan in NURSING homes, where their presence has been claimed, or they simply have not yet been called in reinforcement by the centers integrated health and social services of the province (CISSS).
“It is a mixture of the two between the expectation of the congregation [of the CISSS] and the fact that we, the Red Cross, one must first proceed to the evaluation of the sites that we are assigned,” explains the director of communications for the organization, Carole Du Sault.
Because the Red Cross should be invited in the centres long-term care by the CISSS that are responsible for it.
In the month of June, the ministry of Health of Quebec had warned the Red Cross that he would need 1,000 people. The organization has recognized that it will take a few weeks to recruit and train these new employees, but the Red Cross had promised to be able to deploy 900 by 29 July. The objective has not yet quite been reached. But it also appears that the request did not follow-up on the field.
The situation ” under control “
The office of the prime minister Legault argued Wednesday that ” the needs are daily evaluated by the CISSS and the CIUSSS “. “At the present time, the vast majority of living environments for older people is under control “, has acknowledged, however, that the spokesperson for Mr. Legault, Ewan Safe, in spite of the demands uncompromising her boss who was calling for urgent help to at least 1000 people two months ago. Rather, it is 160 employees of the Red Cross who have been called in reinforcement for the moment.
“The federal government has assured us that staff are available and ready to be deployed in our ltc facility as the pandemic will not be resolved in its entirety. It is the commitment that we have obtained. If the situation on the ground requires it, the CISSS and CIUSSS will not hesitate to call on more resources of the Red Cross, ” noted Mr Bounds of Duty.
In the course of the crisis this spring, when the COVID-19 was rampant in NURSING homes, the canadian troops were deployed in 47 centres, long-term care from the greater Montreal area. The Red Cross is present these days in 11 health care centres of the Island of Montreal and is preparing the shipment of its teams in five other institutions.
The ministry of Health of Quebec has indicated that the staff of the Red Cross provides support to the supply to residents of care centres, long-term, it ensures their safety, ensures that “the organization” and a “light cleaning” of the premises, and contributes to their socialization. “The canadian armed Forces had particular resources with a background in health, in contrast to the resources deployed by the Red Cross of Canada, which explains the fact that the tasks performed are different,” explained a spokesperson for the ministry by e-mail.
With Marie-Eve Cousineau