The Redskins temporarily renamed “Washington Football Team”
Photo: Nick Wass Associated Press
The team from Washington will keep its colors to burgundy and gold and will replace its logo of a Native on his helmet by the number of the player who will wear it.
The team of the NFL, which was hitherto known under the name of “Redskins” is to be called the “Washington Football Team” until a new name is chosen, said a person aware of the situation to the Associated Press.
This person requested anonymity to discuss with the AP Thursday as the temporary name had not been released yet. Ignoring for the moment how long it will take for the club to Washington is his new name, a permanent one.
The owner Dan Snyder recently decided to remove the name “Redskins” because of the pressure exercised by the sponsors, and after decades to wipe off criticism from advocacy groups for the rights of First Nations. On Monday, he has hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and director of marketing operations to oversee the name change and the transition to a new brand image.
The concession, which began operations in Boston in 1932 bore the name of “Redskins” since 1933.
