The reform of the PEQ, relaxed, and will enter into force at the end of July
Photo: Jacques Boissinot Archives The canadian Press
The new Immigration minister, Nadine Girault.
The foreign students who came to Quebec before the reform Program of the Quebec Experience (PEQ) may be candidates for immigration under the original conditions, announced Thursday the new Immigration minister, Nadine Girault.
Students who will be graduating by next December 31, will not be subject to the new requirements but all of those who will receive their diploma later would need to comply.
This means that in addition to their diploma, they must have acquired work experience.
Gold in this respect, the minister Girault on Thursday announced that the department would consider the internships as work experience.
The requirements of the PEQ affecting the temporary workers will also be eased, a working duration of two years instead of three now being considered sufficient.
The changes will enter into force as of 22 July.
A program is judged to be too popular
The government had tightened up the criteria of the PEQ because of its great popularity. From 2010 to 2019, the proportion of certificate of selection issued via the PEQ is increased from 5 to 86 %, has underlined the minister Girault.
This craze is problematic for Quebec because it limits the number of immigrants selected by Arrima, the system he has created to meet the specific needs of the workforce, especially in jobs requiring little education.
According to the canadian Federation of independent business (CFIB), only 7 % of the shortage of labour is affecting jobs requiring a university education. In 47% of cases, SMES are looking for workers with the equivalent of one OF or training in the course of employment.
In business circles, it is believed that the government should simply increase the total number of immigrants received (the thresholds of immigration). “We call on the government to promptly initiate a reflection on the levels of immigration’, argues the Federation of chambers of commerce (FCCQ). “A raising of the thresholds is the only way to really test the system Arrima… “.