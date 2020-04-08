The registration of the 737 MAX pushed back to may
Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
The pandemic of sars coronavirus has pushed Boeing to solicit public support of 60 billion dollars for it and its suppliers.
The approval in the United States for the Boeing 737 MAX, nailed to the ground for more than a year after two accidents that have 346 dead, is postponed in may because of the disruption caused by the pandemic of sars coronavirus, said Tuesday to AFP, two sources close to the matter.
The flight certification required for the return to service of this aircraft, which was to be held in April, is expected now in may, said these sources, under the cover of anonymity. It is not said, they warned, that this delay will have consequences on the timing of delivery into service of the 737 MAX provided by Boeing. The table following on a return in the sky in June of this aircraft, which concentrates more than two thirds of its backlog. “We still anticipate a return to service in mid-2020 “, told AFP a spokesman for the aircraft manufacturer, refusing to comment on the information on the certification flight.
Contacted by AFP, the federal agency of aviation (FAA), the main regulator of the air in the United States, did not wish to no longer speak on this issue. “We continue to work “, has just advanced to a spokesperson.
The containment measures taken in the United States to contain the spread of the COVID-19 have pushed the teams from Boeing and the FAA to work remotely. However certain tasks, including flight, require a physical contact, explained the sources.
It is traditionally at the end of the flight certification that the civil aviation authorities decide whether or not to authorise an aircraft to enter or resume service. In the case of the 737 MAX, it would mark the beginning of the end of a historical crisis, which the bill currently stands at over $ 18 billion for Boeing, not counting the compensation potential of the families of the victims. The aircraft manufacturer will also have to restore its reputation and regain the trust of passengers.
In addition to this impact on the 737 MAX, the pandemic of sars coronavirus has pushed Boeing to solicit public support of 60 billion dollars for it and its suppliers. The manufacturer has been forced to temporarily stop all production of civilian aircraft in the United States to comply with containment measures.