The remdesivir abrégerait the duration of the COVID-19
The available stocks of remdesivir are very limited and the doctors of the world are waiting with great impatience for the data indicating how to best use what they have available.
A study conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States and published by the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that the remdesivir shortens the duration of the COVID-19.
The study included 1063 patients. The group, which has received remdesivir for ten days has put, on average, 11 days to recover, compared to 15 days for the placebo group.
The mortality was also lower in the group remdesivir, but the difference was not statistically significant.
The study demonstrates that, when this is possible, the treatment remdesivir should be started before patients present with lung problems severe enough to need assistance to breathe.
More than half of the participants were suffering from other health problems, including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and obesity. The average age of the subjects was 58.9 years, and it was mostly men.
